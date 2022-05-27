Nehru institution-builder, BJP weakening democracy by bulldozing institutions: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and described him as an institution-builder who strengthened our democratic roots, but lamented that the BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions.

He said India now needs a "Bharat jodo" more than ever before.

His reference was towards uniting India in the present atmosphere.

The Congress is holding a "Bharat jodo" yatra from Karnyakumari to Kashmir on Gandhi Jayanti.

"IIT, IIM, LIC, ITI, BHEL, NID, BARC, AIIMS, ISRO, SAIL, ONGC, DRDO...Nehru ji was an institution builder who strengthened our democratic roots. In 8 yrs, BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions. India needs #BharatJodo now more than ever," Gandhi said on Twitter.

In another tweet, he shared a video showing pictures of Nehru with world leaders and how they described Nehru.

"58 years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been. May the values of this immortal son of India always guide our actions and conscience," Gandhi also said.

The Congress on Friday observed the death anniversary of Nehru with top party leaders paying rich tributes to him at his memorial in the national capital.

Some leaders also took to Twitter to pay their homage and remember him.