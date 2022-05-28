Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Fire audit of govt buildings across UT

After fire incidents in some government buildings, the Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a fire safety audit of all the government buildings in the Union Territory. As per a government order, the Director General, Fire and Emergency Service has been directed to carry out fire safety audits of all government buildings in J&K immediately. It further asked the administrative secretaries to take immediate corrective action in light of the Fire Safety Audit reports to prevent occurrence of fire incidents in all buildings of their departments. Recently, a government hospital, traffic police headquarters and Kothi Bagh Police Station in the city were gutted in separate incidents.

Kashmir University gets first woman V-C

In a first, a woman has been appointed as the vice chancellor of University of Kashmir, the highest seat of learning in the Valley. Prof Neelofar Khan, a professor in the department of home science, is the new vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir. She replaced earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad, whose three-year term ended in August last year. A distinguished academician and administrator, Prof Neelofar has a teaching experience of more than 30 years and has served the university in several important academic and administrative capacities. The new V-C said the welfare of students and implementation of the NEP-2020 would be among her topmost priorities.

Massive campaign to curb traffic violations

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow, the administration has ordered the officials to launch a massive drive against roadside encroachments and wrong parking. The drive would be carried out especially around prominent places, including outside the major city hospitals, for improvement in the traffic system. People have been complaining of roadside encroachments by shopkeepers and wrong parking. These encroachments hamper smooth conduct of traffic on city roads, leading to traffic jams. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner (Srinagar) has directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities to relocate street vendors from heavy traffic points.

