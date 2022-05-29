Security seems to be reward for loyalty rather than objective decision: Omar Abdullah

By PTI

SRINAGAR: These days security seems to be a reward for loyalty rather than an objective, need-based decision, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday, after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead.

The 27-year-old singer was attacked a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

"There is a reason why security provided to people should be based on an objective threat assessment & not based on personal likes & dislikes. These days security seems to be a reward for loyalty rather than an objective, need based decision #moosewala,” Abdullah tweeted.