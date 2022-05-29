STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TN teachers most overburdened, Karnataka least equipped: Survey

In Tamil Nadu, 58 percent of the teachers said they were overloaded with work.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

school teachers, exams

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers are most overburdened in Tamil Nadu and least equipped in Karnataka among the four southern states, according to the findings of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021. 

While the focus of the survey was the assessment of the students, the teachers' responses showed that they were grappling with issues like the availability of adequate instructional material and work overload, among others.

In Tamil Nadu, 58 percent of the teachers said they were overloaded with work.

Nearly half of the Kerala teachers said the same, against 37 percent in Karnataka and 36 in Andhra Pradesh responding with a ‘yes’ to the question on work pressure. 

The teachers were also asked if they had adequate instructional material. Only 37 percent of Karnataka teachers said they were well equipped to teach against 58 percent in Tamil Nadu, 53 percent in Kerala and 43 percent in Andhra Pradesh. 

Twenty-three percent of the teachers in Karnataka said their school building needed urgent repairs, the highest in the southern state. Kerala seems to have the least problem with school infrastructure as only 15 percent of teachers said the buildings required repairs against 18 percent in Tamil Nadu and 20 percent in Andhra Pradesh. 

For the Survey, 8,454 teachers in Andhra Pradesh, 31,875 teachers in Karnataka, 12,967 in Kerala and 19,001 in Tamil Nadu participated.

ALSO READStudents perform worse when compared to 2017 in most subjects in four southern states: Survey

A random comparison of the four southern states with the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan showed a similar trend.

In Uttar Pradesh, 39 percent of the teachers said they were overburdened. The "gurus" seem to be most satisfied in Madhya Pradesh, where only 13 percent nodded to excessive pressure at work.

Thirty percent in Bihar and 38 percent in Rajasthan were among the burdened lot. 

In contrast to the teachers, their heads positively responded to most issues like the availability of qualified staff and resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Achievement Survey 2021 NAS 2021 Teachers in Tamil Nadu overburdened Karnataka teachers least equipped
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp