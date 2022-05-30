STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

A student once mistook me for Rahul Gandhi in UP school: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav was addressing the state assembly during a discussion on the state budget.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday deplored the quality of education in Uttar Pradesh and recounted the day he was mistaken for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a child a school when he was the state chief minister.

Yadav was addressing the state assembly during a discussion on the state budget.

In his address, he attacked the BJP saying that instead of "ease of doing business", there was an "ease of doing crime" in the state.

"UP on education index is fourth from the bottom. This is the level of education in the state which gave so many prime ministers," he said, adding that even Narendra Modi was PM because of the state.

"I had once gone to a primary school where a child did not recognise me. When I asked who I was, the child said 'Rahul Gandhi'," Yadav said.

Akhilesh was the CM of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

When the members in the treasury benches laughed at this, Yadav said, "They are not sad about the level of education in the state, but because I took the name of the Congress leader."

Putting the state government in the dock over law and order, Yadav said, "There is no ease of doing business in the state, but an ease of doing crime. BJP men are taking law in their hands."

"This budget is all smoke and mirrors. BJP has a new policy in operation -- 'one nation, one capitalist'," he said, apparently accusing the party ruling the state of favouring big businesses.

Finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had presented the annual budget for 2022-23 in the house on May 26.

Akhilesh said that the state government is claiming this to be the biggest budget, but every year the budget size becomes bigger than the previous one.

"Still no heed is paid to farmers, unemployed, women and cattle in the budget."

He said the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 but the turnaround is yet to be seen.

Akhilesh also took a dig at the ruling party members, saying sometimes they try to teach him "samajwad" (socialism).

He said Adityanath knows about socialism and has got a book too written for him.

Yadav was referring to the biography of the chief minister written by a senior journalist in 2017.

"If I am socialist, what's wrong with it? You are also a socialist. The money which is being distributed to farmers is also done on a socialist principle. Whatever you are giving to the girls is also based on the same principle," he said.

"If you raise a question mark on my being socialist then you are also not democratic.

You don't trust democracy, and if you are not 'samajwadi', you also cannot be secular," he said.

The leader of opposition said this in an apparent counter to a remark made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week.

Adityanath had then alleged that the former CM had been dumping socialism which is still being held by Shivpal Yadav - his estranged uncle.

Attacking the government, Akhilesh said due its wrong policies, the condition of the housing sector was in a bad shape.

"The number of cows is also decreasing," he said, adding the SP government did maximum work in the field of dairy sector.

He said that the identity of Kannauj was due to its "ittra" (perfume), which has now been replaced by "gobar" (cow dung).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Rahul Gandhi Samajwadi Party Congress
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp