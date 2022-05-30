Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Jyotiraditya Jr in no hurry to join politics

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s young cricket administrator son Mahanaryaman Jyotiraditya Scindia (in pic) seems to be in no hurry to join politics, despite his father having often batted in the past for politicians’ children stepping into their parents political shoes. “The main problem is that youths are in a hurry to join politics to bring change, without even having any understanding of their country, region or people. First of all, try to gather experience in variegated fields, spanning from jobs to business to sports, make name for yourselves there to become self-dependent and then only think about taking a plunge into politics,” he said at a youth festival in native Gwalior recently.

Nath asks Cong cadre to learn from BJP peers

In politics it’s a rarity to see a politician publicly praising opponents. It happened; however, in MP bound for the panchayat polls. Addressing state party’s Panchayati Raj Institution Cell gathering at MP Congress headquarters, state party president Kamal Nath didn’t hesitate to tell workers why BJP wins. The former CM commended the strategy and management of the BJP organisation when it comes to contesting elections, telling party workers that, “Our competition is not only with the BJP, but with the BJP organisation. “Their (BJP) cadre don’t have to be told by leaders what to do, as they’re already working on own. Our real competition is with the BJP organisation.”

Digvijaya trolled again for wrong picture

Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh seems to have done it again. The ex-MP CM recently posted a picture of a handpump on a pillar of soil on Twitter to attack the BJP government on rampant sand mining. However, he was soon trolled by MP BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai, who claimed it wasn’t a picture of MP or any other BJP-ruled state, but was instead of Jharkhand, where the Congress was part of the anti-BJP ruling coalition. Another Twitter user reminded Digvijaya Singh on how he landed in legal trouble earlier during the Ram Navami violence in Khargone, after the latter posted a picture from Bihar in a tweet about the issue. He had to delete the post later.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com