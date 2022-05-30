High inflation, financial mismanagement synonymous with 8 years of Narendra Modi government: TMC

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Monday alleged that mismanagement of the economy, high inflation and subversion of Constitutional principles have almost been "synonymous" with the eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Addressing a press meet, senior TMC leaders and ministers Sashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Modi government has "failed on all fronts", and demanded a proper audit of the PM CARES fund.

"The BJP government recently completed eight years in power at the Centre. This Union government has, for the past years, indulged only in jumlas and shameful governance. As a party concerned about this nation's democratic fabric and the welfare of its citizens, we feel it is our duty to call out BJP's farce," Panja said.

Echoing her, Bhattacharya said the masses are suffering while the BJP remains ignorant about their plight.

"The common person's pockets are empty; inflation is at an all-time high, and food and fuel prices have broken the average Indian's back. Spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime. What is also worrisome is that the Constitution is constantly undermined and disregarded," Bhattacharya said.

She said that under the BJP government; misgovernance has taken centrestage.

"We are ashamed of Pegasus scam, Rafale scam, PM CARES, where BJP has remained mum on any audit of the fund, or the farce that is the National Monetisation Pipeline. Why should the PM CARES fund be exempted from audit? Is the public money that was donated to PM CARES for the service of the public or the care of his party?" Criticising the BJP government for failing to control the slide in the Indian Rupee, Panja said a total of Rs 1.50 lakh crore had been pulled out by foreign investors in 2022 so far.

"The BJP talks about FDI, but the reality is completely different," she said.

Speaking about the alleged attack on the country's federal structure, Panja said the Modi government had attacked the federal structure by continuous motivated attacks on opposition-ruled states.

"Be it the disproportionate devolution of funds, the increase in BSF's jurisdiction, or the wrongful use of central agencies to silence the voices of dissent," she said.

The NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Modi, completed eight years in power on Monday.

Reacting to TMC's remarks, the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Mismanagement of the economy and lawlessness are rather hallmarks of the TMC government. Before pointing fingers at the Centre, the TMC should first look at its own track record of the past 11 years."