Need Mukul Wasnik, not Imran Pratapgarhi, for RS from Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

Imran Pratapgarhi, a poet-politician hailing from Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate in Mumbai for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

Published: 30th May 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Expressing unhappiness over the candidature of Uttar Pradesh Congressman and not rom Maharashtra for the next month's Rajya Sabha polls, party leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said instead his colleague Mukul Wasnik should have been fielded from the state.

Addressing a press conference at Nagpur, Chavan said he requested Wasnik to contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra, his home state.

"Wasnik got a (Rajya Sabha) seat from Rajasthan, while Pratapgarhi, who is a leader from Uttar Pradesh, got a seat from Maharashtra," the former chief minister said.

Wasnik should be fielded from Maharashtra instead of Rajasthan, he said.

Wasnik and Pratapgarhi can withdraw their nominations from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, respectively, and the former can file papers from his home state, the Congress leader said.

"I have requested top leaders for the change," Chavan claimed.

May 31 is the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls in which members of the 288-strong state assembly will vote to elect 6 candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP, which has fielded three candidates, has votes to win two seats on its own.

The Congress, the Shiv Sena and the NCP can win one seat each on their own and will together have surplus votes to win another seat.

The Shiv Sena, which has fielded two candidates, is banking on these surplus votes to win its second seat.

