STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RCP Singh does not need to resign as minister right now: Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) has fielded its Jharkhand unit chief Kheeru Mahto while the BJP has considered Satish Chandra Dubey for a second consecutive term besides giving ticket to its Bihar unit secretary.

Published: 30th May 2022 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

RCP singh

RCP Singh (R) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L)(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said RCP Singh, whom his JD(U) has denied another term in the Rajya Sabha, does not need to resign as Union minister ahead of the expiry of his tenure.

Kumar, who is the JD(U)'s de facto leader, was talking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha in presence of a large number of leaders of the NDA who gathered to witness filing of nomination papers by candidates of the ruling coalition.

The JD(U) has fielded its Jharkhand unit chief Kheeru Mahto while the BJP has considered Satish Chandra Dubey for a second consecutive term besides giving ticket to its Bihar unit secretary Shambhu Sharan Patel.

The chief minister asserted that Mahto's candidature has caused no bitterness with RCP Singh, who "has always been given many important responsibilities, including two consecutive Parliament terms.

He has been getting recognition since the days he was an IAS officer".

The Union minister, who had last year succeeded Kumar as the party's national president, was however conspicuous by his absence on the Vidhan Sabha premises.

Kumar was also asked about the statement given by Singh earlier in the day that he will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice as to whether he should resign as Union minister since he will not be able to continue for more than six months once he ceased to be a member of Parliament.

"His tenure in Parliament is far from over. The elections are being held before time. There is no need to think of resignation right now", the chief minister remarked cryptically.

Singh's Rajya Sabha tenure will end in July this year.

Kumar, however, dodged queries about future prospects of Singh as also of JD(U) which may be left with no representation at the Centre.

"These things will be thought about at a later stage", he remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar RCP Singh JDU Rajya Sabha Polls Rajya Sabha Polls 2022 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Elections 2022
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp