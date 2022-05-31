No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have not yet received any communication on when the bodies of Thane resident Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy, her husband and two children, who died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, will arrive in the adjoining city, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Thane police official, after receiving the news of the plane crash, they contacted Vaibhavi Tripathy's elder sister.

However, since then no relative of Vaibhavi Tripathy (51), who worked in a senior position at a financial firm at BKC in Mumbai, has approached the Kapurbawadi police station under whose jurisdiction the family's residence is located.

"All information about the dead bodies will be coming through the district collector's office. So far, we have not received any intimation," the official added.

Vaibhavi Tripathy, who had separated from her estranged husband, resided in the Rustomjee Athena housing society in the Balkum area of Thane city along with their two children, son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15).

Her husband Ashok Tripathy (54) runs a company in Odisha and her 80-year-old mother, who is in poor health, is the only person left at the family's home, the official said.

The couple had separated following court orders.

According to terms of their separation, the family was to be together for 10 days in a year and this year they had planned a trip to Nepal.

Their plane, belonging to private Tara Air, crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday morning, Nepalese officials have said.

Besides the four Indian nationals, the Canadian-built turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane was carrying two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew, and there were no survivors.

All the 22 bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu where the mortal remains would be handed over to their families after the post-mortem on Tuesday, the officials have said.