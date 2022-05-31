STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There cannot be different views on Naga political solution: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that there cannot be different views and speculations on the Naga political solution, which has been lingering for over 25 years.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that there cannot be different views and speculations on the Naga political solution, which has been lingering for over 25 years.

The state government through its Core Committee on Naga Political Issue is talking to different Naga political groups and civil societies to be united for a solution to the vexed issue, he said.

"We are talking to everybody and my point of view is that as facilitators we cannot voice anything...We have to see that they (negotiating parties) come to an understanding. We are working hard," Rio said in reply to media queries on the expectations of a solution before the February 2023 state poll.

"There cannot be different voices and speculations about the desire for an early solution to the Naga Political Issue," he said.

Asked about the Core Committee's meeting with NSCN(IM) leaders at Chumoukedima on May 28, Rio said, "We have told our advisers that they should continue negotiations with the Government of India for a solution to the issue."

He said that all the Core Committee members will meet some of the Naga leaders for further discussions.

Government spokesperson and cabinet minister Neiba Kronu, who was present, said that the meeting would be held on June 2 in Dimapur.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN(IM) since 1997 and the Naga National Political Group (NNPG), a conglomerate of Naga groups from 2017.

It signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) in August 2015 and an Agreed Position with NNPG in November 2017.

However, no final solution has been achieved with the NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neiphiu Rio Nagaland Nagaland CM Naga Political Solution
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp