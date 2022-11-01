Dehradun Diary

Home Nation

Rawat said that the speed at which the price of the dollar is skyrocketing relative to the rupee, it seems that its value will cross the age of former deputy PM LK Advani.

Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat (File | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

Rawat takes a dig at BJP on rupee fall
Former CM Harish Rawat took a dig at the BJP during the Jauhar Mahotsav in Haldwani on Saturday. Rawat said that the speed at which the price of the dollar is skyrocketing relative to the rupee, it seems that its value will cross the age of former deputy PM LK Advani. Former Assembly Speaker Govind Kunjwal was also present at the event. Rawat said that the gift of the Manmohan government was a strong economy, that the BJP’s double engine government is working to topple. When asked by the attendees about the Congress’ failure to take over the reins, he said, “When the time comes, we will, and will also restore the rupee value.”

CM announces holiday on ‘Budhi Diwali’
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has once again played a calculated stroke by announcing Igas Bagwal holiday, leaving the Opposition speechless. Igas-Bagwal popularly known as Budhi Diwali, a folk festival of the state, is celebrated 10 days after Diwali. This is the second time that a holiday has been declared in the state for the folk festival. The CM said that Igas Bagwal is an important festival for the people of Uttarakhand. “It is a symbol of our folk culture. It should be the endeavour of all of us to keep our cultural heritage and tradition alive. Our aim is to keep the new generation connected with our folk festivals and traditions,” he said.

MLA’s daughter helps local spice farmers  
Deepika Chufal, the daughter of MLA Bishan Singh Chufal, has chosen a path of her own. Her father advised her to start a spice processing factory on a small scale and Deepika started working in this direction by launching her own processing unit. She has not only helped 12 people to be self-reliant but has also made pahari cultivators aware about growing turmeric, chilli, coriander and other native products.  The spices produced by her are in demand among hotels and restaurants in Pithoragarh, Didihat, Dharchula, Munsiyari, Thal, Bungachina, Siling and other areas. 

