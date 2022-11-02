Home Nation

Delhi L-G forwards Sukesh’s letter to chief secy for action

“We had forwarded that letter on October 18 to Delhi chief secretary for further necessary action,” the official told this newspaper.

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendra Jain and Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after this newspaper broke the story about jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s explosive letter to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena alleging he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore ‘protection money’ to AAP minister Satyendra Jain, a senior official confirmed that the L-G has taken cognizance of the letter. “We had forwarded that letter on October 18 to Delhi chief secretary for further necessary action,” the official told this newspaper.

Currently lodged at Delhi’s Mandoli prison, Chandrashekhar had written to the L-G on October 10 and claimed that he made payments not only to Jain but also to the Aam Aadmi Party to the tune of `50 crore as he was promised an important position in the party in south India. 

However, the AAP rejected the allegations terming them politically motivated. “Just two days ago we had the tragic incident at Morbi... Now a day later, instead of the Morbi incident, all news channels are focusing on Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Do you not think that this has been done intentionally?” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a media briefing. He alleged the whole controversy is based on a fictitious piece of news planted by people with vested interest, to divert attention from the horrific Morbi bridge tradegy.

