ED attaches assets of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, aides in money laundering case

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, when an Uttar Pradesh police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot.

Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. (File Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assets worth more than Rs 10 crore of slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, his family and associates have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said Wednesday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching a total of 28 immovable properties that are located in Kanpur and Lucknow, the agency said in a statement.

These assets worth a total of Rs 10.12 crore are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his family members, aide Jaikant Bajpai and his family members and his (Dubey's) associates and have been "derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Vikas Dubey", the ED said.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on the morning of July 10, 2020, when an Uttar Pradesh police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in the Bhauti area, the police had said.

Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate police encounters.

This came after eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

The ED said Dubey, along with his aides, was involved in various kinds of offences like organised crime, land mafia, corruption and embezzlement of funds meant for the public distribution system (PDS) among others.

"The facts, evidence and records cogently prove that the above-mentioned persons indulged in the commission of the offence of money laundering and have invested proceeds of crime in immovable properties mostly," it said.

The money laundering case was filed by the federal agency after taking cognisance of multiple Uttar Pradesh Police FIRs against Dubey and his associates.

