Home Nation

Pilot breaks silence, targets Gehlot; demands action on Rajasthan crisis

Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s praise of CM Gehlot, Pilot said that Modi had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in the same way and everyone knows what happened later.

Published: 02nd November 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot broke his silence on Wednesday and made a direct attack on CM Ashok Gehlot for the first time. 

Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s praise of CM Gehlot, Pilot said that Modi had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in the same way and everyone knows what happened later.

Reacting to Pilot’s statement, CM Gehlot reminded that nobody should use such rhetoric as AICC Organization Secretary KC Venugopal has issued an advisory asking all leaders not to make statements against each other.

Pilot, who has been silent for a long time in the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, spoke to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday.

“PM Modi praised the CM yesterday. This is an interesting development. At one time PM Modi had also praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and everyone knows what happened after that.  It should not be taken so lightly,” remarked Pilot.

After Modi’s praise, when the Congress did not send Ghulam Nabi Azad to the Rajya Sabha, he broke ties with the Congress and later formed his new party which will contest the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. While praising CM Gehlot in a program at Banswara on Tuesday, PM Modi had said that “Ashok Gehlot and I had worked together as Chief Ministers. He is even today the senior most among our Chief Ministers.”

Besides taking a dig at PM’s praise for CM Gehlot, Pilot also demanded action against all the three pro-Gehlot leaders who allegedly broke the party discipline on September 25 when many Congress MLAs boycotted a CLP meet in the presence of two AICC Observers in Jaipur. “Notices were given to 3 people and their answers have also been given. Ours is a disciplined party and we have the same rules and regulations for all. Decisions should be taken quickly even on those notices as discipline is applicable to all. Kharge ji has taken over, and a decision needs to be taken on the indiscipline that day,” added Pilot.

Pilot also broke his silence on the discussions of changing the CM and said that action should be taken on it soon. “KC Venugopal had said that it will be decided soon.  We are all busy in elections, soon the announcement of Gujarat elections will also be made.The entire issue of  Rajasthan situations should be taken soon,” claimed Pilot.

On 25 September, a meeting of the CLP was called for the selection of the new Chief Minister by AICC, amid plans CM Gehlot's election as the new AICC President. But a vast majority of pro-Gehlot MLAs boycotted the meeting and even submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi.  After its investigation, the AICC had issued a show-cause notice to three leaders of the Gehlot faction for boycotting the CLP meeting of the MLAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress meeting Sachin Pilot Congress Party Rajasthan Elections
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp