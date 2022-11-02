Pilot breaks silence, targets Gehlot; demands action on Rajasthan crisis

Express News Service By

JAIPUR: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot broke his silence on Wednesday and made a direct attack on CM Ashok Gehlot for the first time.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi’s praise of CM Gehlot, Pilot said that Modi had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in the same way and everyone knows what happened later.

Reacting to Pilot’s statement, CM Gehlot reminded that nobody should use such rhetoric as AICC Organization Secretary KC Venugopal has issued an advisory asking all leaders not to make statements against each other.

Pilot, who has been silent for a long time in the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, spoke to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday.

“PM Modi praised the CM yesterday. This is an interesting development. At one time PM Modi had also praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and everyone knows what happened after that. It should not be taken so lightly,” remarked Pilot.

After Modi’s praise, when the Congress did not send Ghulam Nabi Azad to the Rajya Sabha, he broke ties with the Congress and later formed his new party which will contest the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. While praising CM Gehlot in a program at Banswara on Tuesday, PM Modi had said that “Ashok Gehlot and I had worked together as Chief Ministers. He is even today the senior most among our Chief Ministers.”

Besides taking a dig at PM’s praise for CM Gehlot, Pilot also demanded action against all the three pro-Gehlot leaders who allegedly broke the party discipline on September 25 when many Congress MLAs boycotted a CLP meet in the presence of two AICC Observers in Jaipur. “Notices were given to 3 people and their answers have also been given. Ours is a disciplined party and we have the same rules and regulations for all. Decisions should be taken quickly even on those notices as discipline is applicable to all. Kharge ji has taken over, and a decision needs to be taken on the indiscipline that day,” added Pilot.

Pilot also broke his silence on the discussions of changing the CM and said that action should be taken on it soon. “KC Venugopal had said that it will be decided soon. We are all busy in elections, soon the announcement of Gujarat elections will also be made.The entire issue of Rajasthan situations should be taken soon,” claimed Pilot.

On 25 September, a meeting of the CLP was called for the selection of the new Chief Minister by AICC, amid plans CM Gehlot's election as the new AICC President. But a vast majority of pro-Gehlot MLAs boycotted the meeting and even submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi. After its investigation, the AICC had issued a show-cause notice to three leaders of the Gehlot faction for boycotting the CLP meeting of the MLAs.

