Busy with tribal fest, Soren likely to miss date with ED today

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren government is in the dock following a notice served on the chief minister by the Enforcement Directorate in the illegal mining case, asking him to appear before it on Thursday. However, he is unlikely to appear before the ED, according to a schedule released by the state government. Instead, he will attend the tribal dance festival in Raipur on November 3. The CM will be also be busy with other programmes involving ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ campaign to mark three years in office, on November 15.

Meanwhile, the state government has called a special Assembly session on November 11 to pass a Bill related to domicile policy based on the 1932-khatiyan (land records). This is the second such session being called by the government. The previous one was on September 5 amid speculation that Governor Ramesh Bais will disqualify Soren for possessing a mining lease despite holding the mining portfolio in the cabinet.

While addressing a public meeting during the much-hyped ‘Aapki yojna aapki Sarkar aapke dwar’ programme at Sahibganj on Wednesday, Soren hit out at the BJP saying its leaders “hatched a conspiracy to topple his government.” Without explicitly naming the BJP, Soren alleged those who were in power earlier could not digest a tribal at the helm in the state, therefore, they were misusing the central agencies to terrorise him.

