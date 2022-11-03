Home Nation

Gokarannath bypoll: Over 10 per cent votes polled in first two hours

The main contest is between the BJP's Aman Giri, the son of Arvind Giri, and Samajwadi Party candidate and former Gola Gokarannath MLA Vinay Tiwari.

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR: An average voter turnout of over 10 per cent has been recorded in the first two hours of polling in Gola Gokarannath constituency of Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are underway on Thursday.

"The polling is going on peacefully. In the initial two hours, over 10 per cent votes were polled", a senior official said here.

Over 3.90 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of seven contestants in the fray. The polling started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The BSP and the Congress are keeping away from the poll this time.

In the initial hours, more number of voters in rural areas came out to vote as compared to those in urban areas.

Both the candidates have cast their vote. The BJP's campaign was led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gola Gokarannath is part of Ajay Mishra Teni's Lakhimpur Kheri parliamentary constituency.

Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the killing of four farmers during violence in October last. His son is an accused in the case.

During the campaigning, Adityanath had assured the electorate of clearing sugarcane dues at the earliest, establishment of a Chhoti Kashi corridor along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi and a medical college.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav did not campaign and it was led by the state president Naresh Uttam.

The outcome of the bypoll will not have much impact on the state government with the BJP and its allies enjoying an overwhelming majority in the 403-member Assembly.

However, it would be a test of strength between the rivals in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

