Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8

It will be a two-phase election for the 182-member Gujarat assembly, whose term ends on February 18, 2023.

The first phase of voting will be on December 1, which will involve 89 constituencies, and the second phase on December 5, which will involve the remaining 93 constituencies.

Over 4.9 crore electors will be eligible to vote in these elections. Home voting facility will be available for senior citizens above 80. In 2017, 4.35 crore electors were eligible.

#GujaratElections2022 | As per the electoral roll published on 10.10.2022, over 4.9 crore electors are registered in Gujarat: #ECI. pic.twitter.com/1y7tOpSE8G — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 3, 2022

Polls in the state will be conducted across over 51,000 polling stations. More than 34,000 of these are in rural areas. Over 1,274 of the polling stations will be completely managed by women officials

"We are focussing on urban (electoral) apathy seriously to improve voter turnout," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while making the announcement.

The Chief Election Commissioner also announced a Know Your Candidate app and a section on the Election Commission website that will help in "informed voting.

The Election Commission's Suvidha Portal will provide online nomination and affidavit filing options to the candidates.

The Gujarat election will primarily be a three-way between the ruling BJP, Congress and the new entrant AAP.

The BJP has won the last six assembly elections and been in power in the state since 1995. They clinched 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress had won 77 seats.

Election Commission had earlier announced a single-phase poll in Himachal Pradesh on October 14. Elections in Himachal, which has a 68-member house, will be held in a single phase on November 12.

In 2017 also, elections in the two states were announced on different dates but the counting took place on the same day then too - ten days later on December 18.

Floods in Gujarat then led the Election Commission to hold elections there after the Himachal Pradesh elections schedule was announced.

Prime Minister Modi has personally taken a big part in the campaigning in his home state. The state recently witnessed the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy that claimed over 140 lives. The Election Commission briefing began with condolences being extended to the victims of the tragedy.

