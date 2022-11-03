Haryana: Over 70 per cent voter turnout in Adampur bypoll

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A turnout of over 70 per cent was recorded in Haryana's Adampur Assembly segment where by-elections were held on Thursday, officials said.

The outcome of the bypoll will decide if the Bhajan Lal family will retain the family bastion of five decades.

Polling began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm.

Nearly 1.71 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

The officials said over 70 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes and the exact percentage would be known after a while.

Polling went off in a smooth and peaceful manner, they added.

A total of 180 polling booths were set up -- 36 of them being termed "sensitive" and 39 "hypersensitive".

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, are in the fray.

The main parties contesting are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Bishnoi's son Bhavya, who is contesting as the BJP candidate, had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Bhavya, 29, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar to BJP's bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh.

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well.

The INLD has nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated the late Sonali Phogat, who had contested on a BJP ticket, in Adampur in the Assembly elections of 2019.

