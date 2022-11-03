Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are among the top seven best-performing states and union territories on school education along with Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, according to the latest report by the Union Ministry of Education published Thursday.

Tamil Nadu, which was also in this category last year, has slipped, according to the report of the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21, a unique evidence-based, comprehensive analysis of school education systems across the Indian states and union territories.

“A total of 7 States and UTs, including Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, have attained Level 2 (score 901-950) in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18,” the report said.

Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to the highest level of any state so far.

Tamil Nadu has been graded in Level 3 (851- 900) in 2020-21, a notch below last year when it had found a place in Level 2 along with Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar.

The states were graded on different band levels, starting from 951-1000 or Level 1 score, which none of the states or union territories scored, to 550 or Level 10 (0-550), which was the lowest level and again, no state or UT scored so low.

The grading system was introduced in 2017-18, and no state has appeared at Level 1 so far.

The report said that a total of 27 states and UTs had improved their total PGI score in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 In Level 3, 12 states and union territories attained this score. These are - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Lakshadweep, Delhi and Odisha. Arunachal Pradesh was the only state which appeared in Level 7 (651-700).

The report highlighted that the most significant performer in 2020-21 is Ladakh, a newly formed union territory, which attained Level 4 in 2020-21, jumping from Level 10 in 2019-20.

COLUMN | How Dravidian movement scripted Tamil Nadu’s success in education

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has devised PGI for states and UTs to provide insights and data-driven mechanisms on the performance and achievements of the success of school education across all States/UTs.

The prime objective of PGI is to promote evidence-based policymaking and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all. The ultimate aim of PGI is to propel states and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes covering all dimensions. The PGI is expected to help states and UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.

The PGI structure comprises 1000 points across 70 indicators grouped into two categories - outcomes and governance management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains - learning outcomes (LO), access (A), infrastructure and facilities (IF), equity (E) and governance process (GP).

NEW DELHI: Kerala and Andhra Pradesh are among the top seven best-performing states and union territories on school education along with Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, according to the latest report by the Union Ministry of Education published Thursday. Tamil Nadu, which was also in this category last year, has slipped, according to the report of the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21, a unique evidence-based, comprehensive analysis of school education systems across the Indian states and union territories. “A total of 7 States and UTs, including Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, have attained Level 2 (score 901-950) in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18,” the report said. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to the highest level of any state so far. Tamil Nadu has been graded in Level 3 (851- 900) in 2020-21, a notch below last year when it had found a place in Level 2 along with Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar. The states were graded on different band levels, starting from 951-1000 or Level 1 score, which none of the states or union territories scored, to 550 or Level 10 (0-550), which was the lowest level and again, no state or UT scored so low. The grading system was introduced in 2017-18, and no state has appeared at Level 1 so far. The report said that a total of 27 states and UTs had improved their total PGI score in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 In Level 3, 12 states and union territories attained this score. These are - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Lakshadweep, Delhi and Odisha. Arunachal Pradesh was the only state which appeared in Level 7 (651-700). The report highlighted that the most significant performer in 2020-21 is Ladakh, a newly formed union territory, which attained Level 4 in 2020-21, jumping from Level 10 in 2019-20. COLUMN | How Dravidian movement scripted Tamil Nadu’s success in education The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has devised PGI for states and UTs to provide insights and data-driven mechanisms on the performance and achievements of the success of school education across all States/UTs. The prime objective of PGI is to promote evidence-based policymaking and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all. The ultimate aim of PGI is to propel states and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes covering all dimensions. The PGI is expected to help states and UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level. The PGI structure comprises 1000 points across 70 indicators grouped into two categories - outcomes and governance management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains - learning outcomes (LO), access (A), infrastructure and facilities (IF), equity (E) and governance process (GP).