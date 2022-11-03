Maharashtra's Andheri East bypoll: 31.74 per cent turnout recorded till 6 PM

Home Nation

This is the first Assembly election in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June following a revolt by Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

ShivSena  Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray candidate Rutuja Latke and son Amey Latke flash their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Andheri (East) Assembly by-elections.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Polling for byelection to the Andheri East Assembly constituency here saw a turnout of 31.74 per cent at 6 PM today.

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in alliance with the BJP.

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, is expected to win comfortably in the byelection after the BJP withdrew its nominee.

The election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, Rutuja Latke's husband, in May this year.

There were 2,71,502 registered voters in the constituency and 256 polling booths.

Polling was held from 7am to 6pm.

There were a total of seven candidates in the fray.

Barring Latke, all were  independents.

Counting of votes will be held on November 6.

