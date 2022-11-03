Mumbai Diary

Home Nation

Maharashtra Congress has been burning its midnight oil to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a mega success in the state, where the Rahul Gandhi-led rally will crossover to the state on November 7.

Published: 03rd November 2022 09:18 AM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Thackeray Jr steps up offensive against govt 
Hardly any political leader confronts Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the row over big ticket projects moving out of Maharashtra has changed this status quo. Rising to the occasion, Aditya Thackeray has replied with facts to Fadnavis’ questions. While a rather vocal Ajit Pawar, the Opposition leader, has chosen stay out of the ball game, it is Aditya who has saved the day for the opposition. Cornering the state, his crisis leadership has been evolving thanks to the mentorship of Shiv Sena veteran Subhash Desai. Aditya has also been garnering acceptance for upping the ante lately. 

Congress plans mashal rally to welcome Rahul
Maharashtra Congress has been burning its midnight oil to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a mega success in the state, where the Rahul Gandhi-led rally will crossover to the state on November 7. State Congress netas have engrossed themselves in the preparations and has been scrambling to make sure that all work be completed on time. Gandhi’s yatra will cover in Maharashtra for 14 days. While the arrangements are already grand, state Congress netas are vying to make even more noise as they plan a four-km mashal rally (flame torch rally) to welcome Gandhi at the Maharashtra-Telangana border. 

Wankhede’s political debut in 2024?
Sameer Wankhede, the infamous former chief of Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai zone) – who has been indicted in the Aryan Khan case – may soon make his political foray. While trouble has not waned for Wankhede, there is strong buzz in his home town of Yavatmal that he may use a career switch. Rumours have it that either Wankhede or spouse and Marathi actor Kranti Redkar may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Recently, tall posters of Wankhede were spotted at Yavatmal. Recently, Union MoS and chief of NDA-aligned RPI(A) Ramdas Athawale called on Sameer Wankhede at his residence.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

