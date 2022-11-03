Home Nation

New Omicron variants not causing significant rise in hospitalisations: Experts

Symptoms such as the loss of smell and taste, observed prominently in earlier infections, have not been noticed in many patients.

Published: 03rd November 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Omicron, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The new variants of Omicron, XXB and BQ.1, have not led to any significant rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations in Maharashtra, experts have said.

The symptoms caused by these strains of the virus are mild, they noted. Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said many of the new patients are asymptomatic.

"Many people have incidental covid-19. In other words, they are visiting the hospital for other health conditions and test positive for the coronavirus infection," she told PTI.

Symptoms such as the loss of smell and taste, observed prominently in earlier infections, have not been noticed in many patients.

Many of them report cold and cough, which is why there isn't a lot of testing or self-isolation, Dr Mathew added.

She, however, stressed that vaccination against coronavirus was still important. "One should be careful so that the risk of infecting others decreases," she said.

As per the state health department, 17 per cent more covid-19 cases were recorded during October 10 to 16 against the preceding week (October 3-9).

The rise was noticed mainly in Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, all densely-populated districts.

The department had also cautioned that coronavirus cases could rise during winter and the festive season, citing new variants which have greater immune evasive ability.

Dr Vasanthapuram Ravi, Virologist, Head, R&D, TATA Medical and Diagnostics (and Chairman of Karnataka Genomic Surveillance Committee) said the new strain of virus and the disease genotype were no different from Omicron in terms of severity and asymptomatic status.

"It is a hybrid of two Omicron variants, 3.75 and BJ1, due to which it has a novel mutation in the spike proteins which makes it escape the antibodies generated by vaccines.This is why it is causing infections even in vaccinated people," he said.

But there is not much to worry due to its lessened severity though testing is still important, he added.

If a patient tests positive for Omicron, he or she can get treatment for Omicron infection, Dr Ravi said.

But if the test is negative for Omicron (despite symptoms) then one needs to immediately consult a physician in case there is a presence of a new variant or another virus like flu virus or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), he added.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it was keeping a close watch on the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.

But Indian patients infected with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of covid-19 have mild disease, it went on to add.

Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at Apollo hospitals in Navi Mumbai, said the chances of hospitalisation and ICU admissions are low as the infections are mostly mild.

He too said that there was no significant rise in cases in the last few weeks.

"High-risk groups and elderly people should avoid going out to prevent getting infected, especially in crowded places," he said, adding that wearing a mask is a must.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Covid Pandemic Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp