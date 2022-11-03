Rajputs rule Himachal amid weakening regional divide

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

DHARAMSALA: Over 55 years after Himachal Pradesh was carved out by trifurcating Punjab, the state has had five Rajput chief ministers, with only Shanta Kumar, a Brahmin, having broken the tradition. That would mean the caste factor and the regional divide have played a key role in the state politics. That’s why both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have given party nominations to 28 candidates each from the Rajput community, which forms around 32% of the state population.

The state also has the second largest Schedule Caste population in the country – a little more than 25% of the state population of 68.64 lakh as per the 2011 Census. The hill state has 20 Assembly seats out of 68 reserved: 17% for the SCs and 3% for the STs. Besides the caste calculus, the regional divide between the upper and lower Himachal brings out the electoral peculiarities in the state.

As per 2011 Census, Sirmaur has 30% of the SC population. In September, the Union Cabinet approved a Constitution amendment bill that seeks to grant tribal status to the Hattis living in the trans-Giri region. This would benefit around 1.6 lakh people. However, the local ST community as well as political experts have opposed the ST status to the Hattis.

Then there is a regional divide between upper and lower Himachal. The former comprises Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Solan, Kinnaur and Chamba districts. Lower Himachal has Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Hamirpur and areas in Mandi district.

The Congress has been strong in the upper region, which remains dominant in state politics as four out of six CMs came from this region. “The SC community of Sirmaur is angry following the government move. But it will not have much impact on the Assembly polls as there is no mobilisation of the SCs,’’ said a political analyst.

Unlike in other states where SCs’ emergence on the political scene has given birth to caste-based parties, the community in Himachal first stuck on with the Congress and but gradually gravitated towards BJP.

Talking with this newspaper, Harish Thakur, professor of political science at Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla, said the regional influence has ceased to matter in the last few Assembly polls as both BJP and Congress have balanced out their strongholds.

“The party that wins more seats in Kangra and Mandi districts will form the government. Issues like jobs, crime and corruption are not as significant as strong leadership, national security and Old Pension Scheme. The pension scheme in particular will influence the voters as there are around 2.50 lakh serving and lakhs of retired government staffers,” he said. He added that the grant of ST status to the Hattis would have impact in three constituencies, giving BJP an advantage.

Significant SC count

Rajputs form around 32% of the state population of 69 lakh (as per 2011 census)

The state has had five Rajput CMs, with only Shanta Kumar, a Brahmin, being an exception

Himachal has second largest SC count in the country –more than 25% of the population

The state also has a regional divide between the upper and lower Himachal

