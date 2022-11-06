Home Nation

Unemployment, price rise rampant since 2014: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking in a corner meeting at Peddapur village in Medak district, Gandhi alleged that the NDA government is privatising public sector undertakings such as BHEL and Railways.

Published: 06th November 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ballari district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEDAK: Continuing the tirade against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the over 3,500 KM Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday alleged that unemployment and price rise are rampant since 2014 in the country.

Speaking in a corner meeting at Peddapur village in Medak district, Gandhi alleged that the NDA government is privatising public sector undertakings such as BHEL and Railways.

"Whenever I meet youth during the foot march they talk about unemployment. You should understand why there is unemployment in the country. You must have observed that unemployment and price rise are rampant since 2014 in the country," the Congress leader said.

He further said farmers and small and medium businesses provide more employment and livelihood to people, than big business houses.

He called a farmer Nagi Reddy on the dais and asked him to explain the situation of farmers in Telangana.

After Reddy spoke about the indirect impact of GST on agriculture, Gandhi said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Agriculture Minister of the state should learn from Nagi Reddy and listen to the problems of farmers across the state.

He said today, the yatra is aimed to free India from the clutches of unemployment, inflation and "hatred spread by RSS and BJP."

Alleging that the TRS and BJP work in tandem, the Gandhi scion said the black farm laws introduced by the NDA government in Parliament were supported by KCR's party.

He said people's support for the Yatra is overwhelming and he is glad to receive the support and love from the public.

TAGS
BJP Narendra Modi AICC Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra unemployment price rise
