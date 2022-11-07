Srinagar Diary

Home Nation

Agriculture Attache MASHAV at Israel's embassy in India, Yair Eshel visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and visited three farms in Jammu region.

By Fayaz Wani
National Conference  preparing for polls
With an eye on first-ever Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, National Conference has announced constituency incharge for the Assembly seats in Kashmir. The constituency incharges appear to be party candidates for the Assembly polls, which is likely to be held in April-May next year. The most significant inclusion in the list is that of Salman Sagar, who is son of party general Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar. Both father and son have been made constituency incharge for two seats in Srinagar – Salman Sagar (Hazratbal seat) and Ali Mohammad Sagar (Khanyar seat).

Israeli diplomat visits Jammu farms 
Agriculture Attache MASHAV at Israel’s embassy in India, Yair Eshel visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and visited three farms in Jammu region. He met J&K’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo and briefed him about the Indo-Israel Agriculture Project (IIAP) of establishing proposed Centers of Excellence (CoE) in J&K. Each CoE will be comprising nursery management, best practices cultivation techniques, irrigation, and fertigation. On his visit to three farms in Jammu, Eshel said the region has potential to produce vegetables and fruits by using modern technology. 

Young researchers gather at KU
Researchers from various academic institutions of the state and elsewhere in the country have gathered at University of Kashmir for hands-on training and sensitisation on state-of-the-art scientific equipment. The week-long training programme is being organised by Department of Chemistry in collaboration with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility, Punjab University, under the aegis of a DST-sponsored ‘Synergistic Training Programme Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure’. The theme of the programme is, “Insights and Hands-On Training Programme on Analytical Techniques in Chemical, Physical and Biological Sciences”.

