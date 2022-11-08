Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

When a car becomes bone of contention

Two senior women IAS officers in Punjab have locked horns over allotment of an official car. The senior officer is not allotting a new car to her junior stating that she already hasa car from the department as she is holding additional charge as her main posting is in Chandigarh. On the other hand, the junior lady officer has toldthe senior officials about the number of vehicles her lady boss has kept. But the senior babus want that both the ladies sort out their problem within themselves as and nobody wants to get in their feud.

Most cases of farm fire reported from Sangrur

In a major embarrassment to the Punjab government, which has been claiming that the stubble burning cases are under control this year. The highest number of farm fire incidents have been recorded from Sangrur, the home district of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Till November 5, at least 4,257 farm fire incidents have been reported in the district. The state has witnessed 29,400 fire incidents against 28,792 till November 5 last year.

New ‘less-known’ BJP faces get security

To Leaders who joined the BJP in Punjab some time back have been given the security cover by the paramilitary forces on the instructions of the union home ministry, and many of these leaders are little known faces. This has surprised many in the political and official circles in the state. Most of them wonder how they got the security cover? Is it the status symbol for joining the saffron party?

Speech cut short for catching chopper

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh who was recently addressing an election rally in Chopal assembly segment had to cut short her speech as she had to catch her helicopter as the chopper cannot take off after dark. She told the gathering that she had to go by road the other day as she missed the chopper.

