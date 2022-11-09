Muslim ‘kin’ help orphan Hindu girl get married

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A beautiful example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood was seen in Ramgarh town of Alwar district. People from Muslim community in this Rajasthan town recently put in major efforts for organising the wedding of an orphan Hindu girl. In the marriage of the girl, who had lost her parents in childhood, the people from the Muslim community arrived as maternal uncles for a special ceremony called myra or bhaat. They gave Rs 31,000 and other gifts to the girl and helped in arranging food for the wedding party. When the bride Aarushi, a resident of Ramgarh, was just one year old, her parents had passed away. Despite coming from a poor background, her uncle Jayaprakash Jangid raised Aarushi and helped her in her education till MA. Last Friday, her marriage was fixed with Dalchand, a resident of Dholi Dubh. When this information reached the Anjuman Education Committee president and Panchayat Samiti president Nasru Khan, he and the committee came forward to fill Aarushi’s myra in view of the poor financial condition of the family. The members reached Aarushi’s house and got her marriage conducted with full rituals. They regarded Aarushi’s aunt as their sister and covered her with a chunari. Other wedding items were given as gifts and the cost of arranging the ceremony was also borne by the Anjuman Education Society. Nasru Khan blessed the bride Aarushi while performing Hindu rituals. He asserted, “I reach out to the girls who do not have parents. In this case, Aarushi was brought up by her uncle and aunty and we fulfilled all needs according to Hindu customs. Though there is an atmosphere of communalism in our Ramgarh because elections are often contested on the basis of Hindu-Muslim divide, we have done this as a part of our Ganga Jamni Tehzeeb. It is an attempt to keep the Tehzeeb (culture) alive. We hope and pray that the distance between the two religions decreases and our brotherhood increases. Anyway, this is not about religion but humanity as one feels happy after a girl from a poor family gets married.” At the time of farewell, Aarushi hugged her benefactors. Her uncle Jayprakash Jangid said that he will never forget the positive gesture. “Despite the poverty situation, we got Aarushi educated till MA and I was marrying my daughter by taking loan from people. But the people of Muslim society who came to fill the Mayra took away half of my tension. I can never thank them enough.” By collecting money among themselves, the members of the committee have done similar deeds for daughters of five Hindu families who could not afford marriage expenses. They have also organised mass marriages of 560 Muslim daughters in the past.