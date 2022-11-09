Home Nation

Muslim ‘kin’ help orphan Hindu girl get married

In the marriage of the girl, who had lost her parents in childhood, the people from the Muslim community arrived as maternal uncles for a special ceremony called myra or bhaat.

Published: 09th November 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A beautiful example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood was seen in Ramgarh town of Alwar district. People from Muslim community in this Rajasthan town recently put in major efforts for organising the wedding of an orphan Hindu girl. In the marriage of the girl, who had lost her parents in childhood, the people from the Muslim community arrived as maternal uncles for a special ceremony called myra or bhaat. They gave Rs 31,000 and other gifts to the girl and helped in arranging food for the wedding party.
When the bride Aarushi, a resident of Ramgarh, was just one year old, her parents had passed away.

Despite coming from a poor background, her uncle Jayaprakash Jangid raised Aarushi and helped her in her education till MA. Last Friday, her marriage was fixed with Dalchand, a resident of Dholi Dubh.  When this information reached the Anjuman Education Committee president and Panchayat Samiti president Nasru Khan, he and the committee came forward to fill Aarushi’s myra in view 
of the poor financial condition of the family.

The members reached Aarushi’s house and got her marriage conducted with full rituals. They regarded Aarushi’s aunt as their sister and covered her with a chunari.  Other wedding items were given as gifts and the cost of arranging the ceremony was also borne by the Anjuman Education Society. Nasru Khan blessed the bride Aarushi while performing Hindu rituals. He asserted, “I reach out to the girls who do not have parents. In this case, Aarushi was brought up by her uncle and aunty and we fulfilled all needs according to Hindu customs.

Though there is an atmosphere of communalism in our Ramgarh because elections are often contested on the basis of Hindu-Muslim divide, we have done this as a part of our Ganga Jamni Tehzeeb.  It is an attempt to keep the Tehzeeb (culture) alive. We hope and pray that the distance between the two religions decreases and our brotherhood increases. Anyway, this is not about religion but humanity as one feels happy after a girl from a poor family gets married.”

At the time of farewell, Aarushi hugged her benefactors. Her uncle Jayprakash Jangid said that he will never forget the positive gesture. “Despite the poverty situation, we got Aarushi educated till MA and I was marrying my daughter by taking loan from people. But the people of Muslim society who came to fill the Mayra took away half of my tension. I can never thank them enough.”

By collecting money among themselves, the members of the committee have done similar deeds for daughters of five Hindu families who could not afford marriage expenses. They have also organised mass marriages of 560 Muslim daughters in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
muslim Hindu marriage
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp