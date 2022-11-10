Earthquakes in Himalayan zone due to continuous accumulation of energy: Scientists

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The continuous energy accumulation below the Eurasian plate above the Indian plate is of great concern to scientists studying Himalayan geology in the field of earthquake hazards.

The recent tremor was recorded in the state on Sunday, which had a 4.5 intensity with its epicentre in Tehri.

Classifying earthquakes into four categories, the medium is 6 to 7, with large earthquakes ranging in intensity from 7 to 8 on the Richter scale, according to Dr Ajay Paul, senior scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology. Earthquakes of magnitude greater than 8 are classified as great earthquakes.

The continuous energy accumulation beneath the Eurasian plate over the Indian plate is a matter of great concern for Scientists' studying Himalayan geology in the field of earthquake hazards, which could result in a major earthquake that has not occurred for the past 200 years.

Scientists have expressed concern over the continuous tremors felt in the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand, especially the belt of Uttarkashi district, which falls in the category of seismically sensitive class 5, in the last two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr. Paul told, "The collision of the Indian plate and the Eurasian plate resulted in the eruption of the Himalayan plate. The Indian plate beneath the Eurasian plate is subject to thrusting, the phenomenon is being monitored by GPS".

ALSO READ | People run out of houses in panic after tremors of Nepal quake jolt Uttarakhand

Dr. Paul further told, "Moving down of Indian plate is causing accumulation of strain energy. Strain energy is released in the form of earthquake. It is a natural phenomena. Accumulation of energy is also a continuous process. This energy is released in the form of earthquakes". "We say major chunk of energy is released by great earthquakes", added Paul.

According to the research of Dr. Paul, "Be prepared, conduct mock drills and carry out earthquake-resistant construction activities to minimise and avoid damage." "After the Kangra earthquake of 1905 and the Bihar earthquake of 1934, an earthquake of magnitude between 6 and 7, classified as 'large', or above 8, called 'great', is pending in the Central Seismic Gap (CSG), added Paul.

According to Wadia scientists, kangra in 1803, Shillong in 1897, Bihar-Nepal in 1934, Assam in 1950 and 1905 have been the most destructive of major earthquakes in the last 200 years.

DEHRADUN: The continuous energy accumulation below the Eurasian plate above the Indian plate is of great concern to scientists studying Himalayan geology in the field of earthquake hazards. The recent tremor was recorded in the state on Sunday, which had a 4.5 intensity with its epicentre in Tehri. Classifying earthquakes into four categories, the medium is 6 to 7, with large earthquakes ranging in intensity from 7 to 8 on the Richter scale, according to Dr Ajay Paul, senior scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology. Earthquakes of magnitude greater than 8 are classified as great earthquakes. The continuous energy accumulation beneath the Eurasian plate over the Indian plate is a matter of great concern for Scientists' studying Himalayan geology in the field of earthquake hazards, which could result in a major earthquake that has not occurred for the past 200 years. Scientists have expressed concern over the continuous tremors felt in the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand, especially the belt of Uttarkashi district, which falls in the category of seismically sensitive class 5, in the last two consecutive days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr. Paul told, "The collision of the Indian plate and the Eurasian plate resulted in the eruption of the Himalayan plate. The Indian plate beneath the Eurasian plate is subject to thrusting, the phenomenon is being monitored by GPS". ALSO READ | People run out of houses in panic after tremors of Nepal quake jolt Uttarakhand Dr. Paul further told, "Moving down of Indian plate is causing accumulation of strain energy. Strain energy is released in the form of earthquake. It is a natural phenomena. Accumulation of energy is also a continuous process. This energy is released in the form of earthquakes". "We say major chunk of energy is released by great earthquakes", added Paul. According to the research of Dr. Paul, "Be prepared, conduct mock drills and carry out earthquake-resistant construction activities to minimise and avoid damage." "After the Kangra earthquake of 1905 and the Bihar earthquake of 1934, an earthquake of magnitude between 6 and 7, classified as 'large', or above 8, called 'great', is pending in the Central Seismic Gap (CSG), added Paul. According to Wadia scientists, kangra in 1803, Shillong in 1897, Bihar-Nepal in 1934, Assam in 1950 and 1905 have been the most destructive of major earthquakes in the last 200 years.