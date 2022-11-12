Home Nation

"Compromise with terrorist," says Congress on Centre's silence in Rajiv convicts' release

Published: 12th November 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress on Convicts' release

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, being released from prison. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government's "silence" on the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a "compromise with the terrorist act".

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving a life sentence in the case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said there shouldn't be any sympathy towards terrorists.

The Modi government's "reprehensible silence" on the release of the culprits of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination is a "compromise with the terrorist act," Venugopal said. And those who applaud the release of these terrorists are, indeed, indirectly emboldening them, he added.

His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, which is a Congress ally, and main opposition AIADMK welcomed the Supreme Court ruling.

The Congress on Friday had termed "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous" the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts serving life sentences in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and said the apex court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India.

The Congress also said it disagreed with its former chief Sonia Gandhi, whose appeal helped in the commutation of the death sentence of convict Nalini Sriharan, asserting that she was entitled to her personal views but the party's stand had been consistent on this over the years.
