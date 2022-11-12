J-K Police SI recruitment scam: CBI files charge sheet against 24 including former BSF commandant

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against 24 people, including a former BSF commandant, for allegedly leaking the question paper of a police sub-inspector recruitment examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, officials said. In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Jammu, the Central Bureau of Investigation said Yatin Yadav of Rewari had accessed the question paper through an Okhla-based printing press employee Pradip Kumar Katiyar. Yadav used a network of middlemen and officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police and central paramilitary forces to target aspirants willing to cough up Rs 20-30 lakh to get through the recruitment process through which 1,200 posts in the Jammu and Kashmir Police were to be filled up, the officials said.