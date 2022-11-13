Home Nation

Himachal saw 74.05 per cent polling: Provisional data

In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 17.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.

NEW DELHI: Over 74 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls on Saturday, according to latest figures.

As per the "approximate trend" available on Sunday morning, 74.05 of the total electorate of Himachal Pradesh had cast their vote.

In 2017, the turnout was recorded at 75.6 per cent. The hill state has an electorate of over 55 lakh.

Voting began at 8 am on Saturday on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill.

Till 5 pm, a 66.58 per cent turnout was recorded, according to provisional figures made available by the state poll authorities.

