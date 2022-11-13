Home Nation

Maharashtra: Man kills daughter after tricking her into writing suicide note naming kin

He later called the police, claiming he had stepped out for some work and upon return found his daughter had hanged herself, said the official.

Published: 13th November 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 40-year-old man allegedly tricked his teenage daughter into writing suicide notes to implicate his relatives and then asked her to enact suicide during which he actually killed her, police said.

The 16-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Kalamna area of Nagpur city on November 6, a police official on Saturday said.

The man, who worked as a labourer, was later arrested and an investigation was on to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he said.

Police initially registered a case of abetment to suicide against the girl's stepmother, uncle, aunt and grandparents on the basis of five suicide notes found in the room, the official of Kalamna police station said.

But an examination of the mobile phone of the victim's father during the probe revealed there was a fiendish plot behind what looked like a suicide.

"In the mobile phone, we found a photograph of the victim enacting a suicide bid. It came to light that he had asked his daughter to act as if she was hanging herself and clicked a photograph, claiming he wanted to teach his relatives a lesson," the police official said.

"Before that, the man had asked the girl to write five suicide notes naming these relatives. When the girl did so and tied the noose around her neck and stood on a stool as instructed by him, he clicked a photo and then allegedly kicked the stool, causing her death by hanging. She died in front of her father and 12-year-old sister," the official said.

The accused then left the house.

He later called the police, claiming he had stepped out for some work and upon return found his daughter had hanged herself, said the official.

The police initially registered a case of suicide abetment under the Indian Penal Code against the five relatives.

But the investigators later realised something was amiss.

"After we came across the suicide enactment photo in his phone, we questioned the man and he told the police that he murdered his daughter. His first wife ended her life in 2016 and the second wife had also left home," the official said.

The man was arrested for the alleged murder. The police were conducting a probe into the motive behind the crime, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide notes
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp