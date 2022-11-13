Home Nation

Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted: Sanjay Raut

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on August 1 this year and granted bail by a court in Mumbai on November 9.

Published: 13th November 2022

Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra govt

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut greets supporters after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Wednesday | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted where many people are out to "destroy" each other.

Raut said he realised this again after coming out of jail on November 9. The Rajya Sabha member was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on August 1 this year and granted bail by a court in Mumbai on November 9.

On Sunday, he resumed his weekly column Rokhthok in 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction's mouthpiece of which he is the executive editor.

''There is a feeling of hatred and politicians have now reached a stage where they don't want their opponents even to be alive. Maharashtra's political atmosphere has become polluted where people are out to destroy to each other," Raut claimed.

"When I was asked about (Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis's comment that bitterness in politics has to end, I replied that he is speaking the truth and media started saying I have toned down,'' the Sena leader said.

"Democracy and freedom do not exist now, these are merely names now. Politics has become poisonous. It was not so during the British rule," Raut claimed.

"Today's rulers in Delhi want to hear what they wish. Those who don't do that are considered enemies," he further claimed.

"China and Pakistan are not Delhi's enemies, but those who speak the truth and are straight are treated as enemies and such political leaders lower the country's stature,'' he added.
