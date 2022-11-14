Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

BJP pins hope on women voters The BJP Mahila Morcha organised ‘Mahtari Hunker Rally’ in an attempt to boost the prospect of the party against Congress and curry favour with the women, who constitute nearly 50 per cent of the voters in Chhattisgarh. Senior party leader Smriti Irani visiting the state cited ABC to put across her point…..’A’ for Amethi where she as the BJP Mahtari had won defeating Rahul Gandhi, ‘B’ for Bilaspur where amid the massive show of strength as the BJP roared with a challenge and now it’s the turn of ‘C’ for Chhattisgarh where the BJP will overthrow the Congress rule that allegedly failed to keep its promises. Mahtari means woman or mother. Siyan: Support beyond helpline The need being aired to go beyond helpline ‘Siyan’ (urgent help during emergencies), that Bhupesh Baghel government has launched, by supporting senior citizens besides Divyang (disabled) and third gender with setting up of special police stations for them in every district on the lines of Scheduled Tribe/Schedule Caste. Senior lawyer and former chairman of MP textbook corporation Iqbal Ahmed Rizvi said it can be a value addition to the innovative step taken by the government to offer the much needed relief to such people who often had to struggle seeking justice and fair play. The Constitution of India ensures equality, freedom, justice, dignity of all individuals. Litmus test for Congress and BJP Ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, the ST Bhanupratapur Assembly (Kanker district) by-poll slated for December 5 will turn out to be a litmus test for the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. Besides other claims on achievements by the government, the Congress may seek a possible advantage of sympathy factor. The BJP has geared-up to turn ST reservation as the key poll issue during the campaign in the seat with g predominant tribal population. Now the special session of the House will be held on December 1-2 to discuss and resolve the issue of tribal quota. Ejaz Kaiser Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com