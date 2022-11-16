Ahmedabad Diary

Home Nation

The BJP is in the eye of a storm by fielding Naroda Patiya convict daughter Payal Kukrani from Naroda seat of Ahmedabad for the upcoming Assembly elections.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
BJP fields Guj riots convict’s daughter 
The BJP is in the eye of a storm by fielding Naroda Patiya convict daughter Payal Kukrani from Naroda seat of Ahmedabad for the upcoming Assembly elections and CK Raulji who referred to the convicts of Bilkis Bano case as ‘Sanskari Brahmins’. Payal is the daughter of Manoj Kukrani who is one of the 16 convicts in the Naroda Patiya riots case in which 97 Muslims were killed. She also among the youngest candidates fielded by the ruling party this time. In another controversy, BJP also gave a ticket to Chandrasinh Raulji Known as CK Raulji, from the Godhra constituency. Raulji had referred to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as “Sanskari Brahmins”.

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, sister face off in polls
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s hands are full as his wife Rivaba Jadeja and his sister Naynaba Jadeja are fighting in the upcoming Gujarat elections from the same seat, Jamnaga North. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Rivaba Jadeja, Nayanaba Jadeja is campaigning for Congress but has not received a ticket yet. “It is her first time as an MLA candidate and she will learn a lot. I hope she will progress in this. She is of helping nature and has always wanted to help people and hence joined politics. She wants to follow the path of PM Modi to work for the people,” the cricketer said.

If BJP wins, Bhupendra Patel will be CM: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking to a news channel said that Bhupendra Patel will remain the state’s chief minister if the party wins a majority in next month’s assembly elections 2022 in Gujarat. Shah’s statement makes it clear that Patel is the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate and the party is eyeing PM Narendra Modi and Shah’s seventh consecutive power sweep in the home state. Shah said, “We do not play politics to break records, we have always lived up to the expectations of the people of Gujarat. Gujarat has never accepted the concept of any third party.” 

