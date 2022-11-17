Home Nation

MCD polls: Delhi BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kejriwal government

Despite Rs 2,500 crore provided by the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna, the river is still a drain of dirty water under Aam Aadmi Party government, he said.

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI:  In the run-up to MCD polls, Delhi BJP on Thursday brought out a "charge sheet" against the AAP government accusing it of failing to fulfill its promises.

Reading out the "charge sheet" at a press conference, the senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed the issues raised in it were verified, and challenged AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to have a debate on it with him.

"In 8 years of its rule, Kejriwal government turned Delhi into the most polluted national capital in the world, and also a capital of addiction by allowing liquor shops in every street of the city," Bidhuri charged.

"Kejriwal does not believe in the Constitution," Bidhuri attacked the Delhi chief minister, alleging he did not conduct any audit of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which was running into losses and avoided placing CAG audit of departments in the Assembly.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly also cited "failure" of Kejriwal government in various fields including health, education, water and power supply, public transport.

The AAP government claims to have given world-class health and education models but the reality is that it has failed to "open a single school, college or hospital" despite being in power for over 8 years, he stated.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

Both the AAP and BJP leaders have claimed to win the civic body polls bagging over 200 wards. Congress is the other major contestant in the elections.

