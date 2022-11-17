Home Nation

Mining lease case: Allegation against me baseless, says Soren before leaving for ED office

He further asked people to decide whether conspirators should rule the state or tribals as he issued a warning that he will deal with all conspirators one by one.

Published: 17th November 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

CM Hemant Soren

CM Hemant Soren. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said allegations leveled against him in a mining lease case was baseless as he left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi, where he is set to face questioning in connection with the matter.

Addressing media persons, the CM claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the opposition.

"The agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter," he said.

The ED summoned Soren at its regional office here for interrogation in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore till now.

Soren, talking to reporters, said, "If we calculate the yearly revenue from mines and minerals, it would not touch Rs 1000 crore.

I am going to ED office and want to see how they arrived at that figure," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the ED office to avoid any untoward incident.

