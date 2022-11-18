Assam bulldozing: 'Rohit Shetty can make a film on this,' Gauhati HC on SP’s action

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court likened the action of the superintendent of police of Nagaon in Assam in a case of bulldozing of the houses of some accused to a potential Bollywood potboiler.

“In a lighter vein, I have not seen a Hindi movie of that category. Send the story of the SP. Director Rohit Shetty can make a film on this,” Chief Justice RM Chhaya said during a hearing on Thursday.

On May 21 this year, some people, protesting against the death of a fish trader, Safikul Islam, in police custody, set fire to the Batadrava police station in Nagaon and attacked the personnel. The next day, the police demolished the houses of the five accused using bulldozers. The HC had registered a suo moto case based on a letter on the incident received from two lawyers.

“Nobody is safe. Under the guise of investigation, you pull down somebody’s house. Even Lord Macaulay must not have thought of it. It is a dent in criminal law,” the Chief Justice said.

He said even during the investigation of a very serious matter by an agency, the bulldozing of a house is not provided under any criminal law.

“…as per the report of the SP, a thorough search, made by the police team, required the use of an excavator to dig the house. But it requires permission. Tomorrow, you will say something is here. So, will you dig out my courtroom? How can you do it? You may be anybody,” the CJ questioned.

“We are in a democratic set-up. What is recovered is one 9mm pistol. We don’t know if it was planted or recovered. You show me from any criminal jurisprudence that for investigating a crime, the police without any order can uproot a person by applying a bulldozer,” the CJ asked the government counsel.

“He may be an SP of any district. Even the DIG, the IG or the DG have to pass through the gamut of law. Only because they head the police department, they cannot break into anybody’s house. No one will be safe in this country if that is permitted,” the CJ said.

“If tomorrow somebody forcefully enters the courtroom and sits in the courtroom, will the police authorities remove his chair under the guise of investigation? You can prosecute him for whatever offence he has committed. Who gave power to the SP to bulldoze the house?” he questioned.

Insisting that procedure has to be followed, he said in his limited career at the bar in Guwahati, he had not come across any police officer using a bulldozer “by way of a search warrant”.

“Is it a gang war or police operation? One can understand that this happens in a gang war. The words ‘law’ and ‘order’ are used together with a purpose,” the CJ asserted.

He ordered that the incident be put to the notice of the higher-ups in the Home Department, stating that the DG of the police might not be aware of it.

