Home Nation

Defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for 'derogatory' remarks against Savarkar 

The first information report (FIR) against Gandhi was registered at Thane Nagar police station on Thursday.

Published: 18th November 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi furthers attack on Savarkar

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: The police in Thane city of Maharashtra have registered a case of defamation against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "derogatory" remarks against freedom fighter V D Savarkar, an official said on Friday.

The first information report (FIR) against Gandhi was registered at Thane Nagar police station on Thursday, he said.

"The case was filed based on the complaint lodged by Vandana Dongre, a functionary of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The complainant alleged that Gandhi hurt the sentiments of citizens through his derogatory statements against Savarkar," the official said.

The offence was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory), he said.

Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Maharashtra, on Thursday held a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district, where he claimed that Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear, thereby betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

Two days prior to that, Gandhi had addressed a rally in Washim district organised as part of his yatra, where he called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions," the Congress MP had said there.

The BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Shinde, have criticised Gandhi over the remarks.

The workers of these parties are holding protests against him.

Uddhav Thackeray, whose faction of the Sena is in alliance with the Congress, also disapproved of Gandhi's statements against Savarkar.

Ranjit Savarkar, the late Hindutva ideologue's grandson, on Thursday lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station in Mumbai against Gandhi for allegedly insulting his grandfather.

Gandhi is already facing another defamation case in Thane district.

In 2014, an RSS worker had filed the case against Gandhi after watching his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

The complainant claimed this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS.

In 2018, the court had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress V D Savarkar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp