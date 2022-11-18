Farooq Abdullah to step down from NC president post, says time for new generation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a surprise development, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday stepped down as the president of J&K’s grand old party, the National Conference. The party would be electing a new chief on December 5. Abdullah’s son and former CM, Omar Abdullah, is likely to be the new NC president.

“It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities,” said Abdullah, who became the party head for the first time in 1983 after the death of his father and former CM, Sheikh Abdullah. The three-time J&K CM is the current Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat.

According to NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, Abdullah informed his party colleagues of his decision to step down as the JKNC president. “In spite of the best efforts of colleagues, he was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision,” Dar said, adding that in light of Abdullah’s sudden announcement, party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar has been tasked with conducting the election for party chief.

Until the election is held, Abdullah will continue to be the party president, Dar said. The forms for the election to the post can be deposited until December 1. Abdullah, 85, is expected to assume the role of party patron while Omar, who is currently NC vice president, is likely to succeed him as the chief.

The party would be contesting the first-ever Assembly polls in the Union Territory under his leadership.

Unlike his father, who has taken a solid stand on the restoration of Article 370, Omar has been playing soft politics on the issue and has avoided giving any controversial statement on the issue.

