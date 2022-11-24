Police carry out raids in three J-K districts after journalists receive 'threat' messages

Home Nation

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir after some journalists received threats online from terror outfits.

"Searches are being carried out in multiple locations in Srinagar, Badgam and Pulwama districts in connection with 'online journalists threat' case," Srinagar police tweeted.

It said the ongoing searches were undertaken following leads received during similar searches a few days ago in the same case.

'KashmirFight', an online page used by terror outfits, had released a hitlist of journalists, accusing them of working at the behest of security and intelligence agencies.

At least five local journalists have since resigned from their jobs.

