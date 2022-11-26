Dehradun Diary

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

New module to reduce accidents in the hills

Amid several key suggestions at the three-day ‘chintan shivir’ on the government’s development works at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, the health department has suggested a new module for hilly areas in case of accidents Secretary of Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that a dedicated high altitude system is being created by to help reduce accidents in the hills. At the same time, there is a need to attract the private sector in the field of medical education. Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurbe said that state tourism is growing at the rate of 12 per cent annually. Although most of our tourists are come here for religious purposes, Himachal is ahead of us in foreign tourists and adventure tourism.

IIT-Roorkee at the forefront of research

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee celebrated its 175th foundation day on Friday. Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “I congratulate IIT-Roorkee as it continues to be in the forefront of the pursuit of research and has contributed to the nation and the region”. Speaking on the occasion Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts, while releasing commemorative stamp in recognition of this significant milestone by the institution said, “IIT-Roorkee has been a centre of excellence in research and development.”

Former education min awarded NEP 2020

Former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was awarded for innovative, inclusive and quality National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by National Research University, Petersburg. Speakers said that this is the beginning of a better tomorrow towards promoting quality education, enhancing high-level research and academic experiences based on the principles of openness, inclusivity and mutual respect. Dr Nishank expressed hope that NEP 2020 will enable a better understanding of the Indian higher education system to be developed internationally.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com

