Relief being worked out for those who will be hit by coal mining: Bengal min

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaking about the Deocha-Pachami coal mining project, touted as Asia’s largest coal mine, West Bengal Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Shashi Panja on Friday said that a rehabilitation package for those who would be affected is being worked out.

“Rehabilitation package is being worked out; it is not like throwing out the people and go ahead with the coal mining. It is to rehabilitate them in a bigger way. It is almost like creating hospitals, educational institutions, and to employ them in the coal mining sector. It is this rehabilitation package, which we are going ahead with. Once it is fully done and people are satisfied, we will proceed,” said the minister.

The minister was responding to the media queries about the deadline for the mining project during a press conference held on the occasion of West Bengal Day at India International Trade Fair in Delhi. “Alongside this rehab, extraction has started. Down the line, we will be able to tell you further,” Panja added following a specific question about a possible deadline for the mining project. Earlier, the minister said that because of its geographical location along the international border and the present government, West Bengal is an ideal place for industries and investment.

She added that under Mamata government, the state has better road network and round the clock power and water supply to support industries. “West Bengal has capitalised on its strategic geographical advantage and this has resulted in successful physical infrastructure development. The state has the third largest road network with 17 national highways and two Asian highways and it is leading in the country in terms of spread, density and reach with 16 percent of national waterways. It is a power surplus state with 100% village electrified and 18 per cent of its power generation comes through non-conventional and renewable energy sources,” said Panja.

West Bengal’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) has been projected at $221.39 billion for 2022-23 which is approximately 3.7 times the increase from $64 billion in 2010-11, she added. “West Bengal ranks among India’s top ten states attracting the highest cumulative FDI equity inflow worth $1,034 million from October 2019 to March 2022. Bengal is the key strategic gateway to the markets of S-E Asia, North-East India and neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal,” she said.

