Home Nation

Relief being worked out for those who will be hit by coal mining: Bengal min

West Bengal’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) has been projected at $221.39 billion for 2022-23 which is approximately 3.7 times the increase from $64 billion in 2010-11, she added.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja

West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaking about the Deocha-Pachami coal mining project, touted as Asia’s largest coal mine, West Bengal Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Shashi Panja on Friday said that a rehabilitation package for those who would be affected is being worked out.

“Rehabilitation package is being worked out; it is not like throwing out the people and go ahead with the coal mining. It is to rehabilitate them in a bigger way. It is almost like creating hospitals, educational institutions, and to employ them in the coal mining sector. It is this rehabilitation package, which we are going ahead with. Once it is fully done and people are satisfied, we will proceed,” said the minister.

The minister was responding to the media queries about the deadline for the mining project during a press conference held on the occasion of West Bengal Day at India International Trade Fair in Delhi. “Alongside this rehab, extraction has started. Down the line, we will be able to tell you further,” Panja added following a specific question about a possible deadline for the mining project. Earlier, the minister said that because of its geographical location along the international border and the present government, West Bengal is an ideal place for industries and investment.

She added that under Mamata government, the state has better road network and round the clock power and water supply to support industries. “West Bengal has capitalised on its strategic geographical advantage and this has resulted in successful physical infrastructure development. The state has the third largest road network with 17 national highways and two Asian highways and it is leading in the country in terms of spread, density and reach with 16 percent of national waterways. It is a power surplus state with 100% village electrified and 18 per cent of its power generation comes through non-conventional and renewable energy sources,” said Panja.

West Bengal’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) has been projected at $221.39 billion for 2022-23 which is approximately 3.7 times the increase from $64 billion in 2010-11, she added. “West Bengal ranks among India’s top ten states attracting the highest cumulative FDI equity inflow worth $1,034 million from October 2019 to March 2022. Bengal is the key strategic gateway to the markets of S-E Asia, North-East India and neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deocha-Pachami coal mining project
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp