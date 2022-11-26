Home Nation

Will walk on road to unity till every word of Constitution is upheld: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came on the day when India celebrates Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Published: 26th November 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (photo |PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Constitution is a means of living and its spirit remains the same always, while party leader Rahul Gandhi asserted he will walk on the road to unity till every word of it is upheld.

The day is being observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

"I will walk that road long enough until every word of our Constitution is upheld, and every citizen stands protected by fairness and justice," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Kharge recalled the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar to say, "The Constitution is not just a document of lawyers, but it is a means of living and its spirit remains the same always."

"We remember the valuable contribution of all the great leaders of the Constituent Assembly. Best wishes to all the citizens of the country on Constitution Day," the Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day since 2015. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.
ALSO READ | Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Constitution Constitution Day Rahul Gandhi Mallikharjun Kharge
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp