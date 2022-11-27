Home Nation

Bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' to start on November 28

This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at the company .

Published: 27th November 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

training exercise

For representational purposes (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bilateral training exercise between the armies of India and Australia will kick-start in Rajasthan from Monday, the defence ministry here said.

The 'Austra Hind 22' exercise will be conducted till December 11.

The ministry said it will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

"Bilateral training exercise 'AUSTRA HIND 22' between contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army is scheduled to take place at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (Rajasthan) from 28 November to 11 December 2022. This is the first exercise in the series of AUSTRA HIND with the participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies," the ministry said in a statement.

The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location.

The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment, it said.

The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate, the ministry said.

This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at the company and platoon levels for neutralising hostile threats.

"Training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons including snipers, surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness apart from casualty management, casualty evacuation and planning logistics at battalion/ company level are also planned," it added.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills and raiding a hostile target.

The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, will further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Austra Hind 22 Bilateral training exercise Rajasthan
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp