13-year-old girl rescues minor friend from getting married in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A 13-year-old girl foiled the child marriage of her friend by informing the local authorities at Koderma in Jharkhand requesting them to rescue her as she wanted to study further. After being informed by her friend, the local administration came into action and rescued the girl and took her into custody.

After the news was flashed, the Jharkhand High Court took suo-motu cognisance into the matter and directed District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to take the required action. Her statement was recorded and was admitted to Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Koderma.

According to Childline officials, the incident took place on Friday at Barsotiyavar village under Koderma police station. Her friend made a call to child helpline 1098, after which the police stepped in. The girl was handed over to the child welfare committee and later admitted to Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya on Sunday with the help of DLSA, Childline and the local administration.

“The girl informed in 1098 saying that her friend, who is also a 13-year-old girl is being forcefully married but she does not want to get married and continue her studies further. She requested to rescue her for the sake of her future giving a detailed address of the girl following which the local administration was informed which came into action and rescued the girl,” said director childline, Indramani Sahu.

Later, the Jharkhand High Court took cognizance of the matter and the girl was admitted to Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya in Koderma, he added. Sahu said that the girl’s parents were set to marry her off to a 22-year old youth from Giridih.

The girl, after being rescued, said that she studies in class VII in a government school, further adding that she has an elder brother who is 17 years old and a younger one who is nine. She also has a younger sister aged 12, she said.

