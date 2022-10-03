BJP let down people of J&K on all fronts: Congress leader

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani accused the BJP on Monday of putting the Union Territory's interests and development "subservient to the pleasure of its vested interests".

He said the "lack of cohesion and vision" has made the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffer on the development front.

Addressing a meeting convened to discuss the current political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and organisational affairs at the party headquarters here, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president made a particular mention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dared its leadership to list its achievements with regard to fulfilling the developmental needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Despite being in power at the Centre and in Jammu and Kashmir, the party has failed miserably when it comes to governance and let Jammu and Kashmir down on all fronts," he said, adding that the BJP has nothing to showcase as its achievement.

Slamming the saffron party for putting Jammu and Kashmir's interests and development "subservient to the pleasure of its vested interests", Wani, in a statement, said, "The treachery and deceit of the BJP is haunting the people of Jammu who reposed their unflinching faith and support to it with the hope that Jammu may perhaps get a better deal as, during the days of its wilderness in the opposition, BJP leaders were crying hoarse over discrimination and neglect."

He accused the BJP of reversing some of the prestigious projects launched during the tenure of the Congress government for the Jammu region.

"Not only on the front of development but equally in terms of instilling a sense of confidence among people, the BJP has miserably failed," Wani said.

Referring to the issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leader said in the absence of an elected government, the lieutenant governor-led administration has failed to give a push to the schemes and projects aimed at the overall development and welfare of various areas and different segments of the society.

"We will keep pursuing and highlighting every issue, major or minor, to see Jammu and Kashmir progress and prosper, notwithstanding the odds," the Congress leader said, adding that the support, cooperation and feedback of people will be useful for the party to get their grievances addressed timely and properly.

