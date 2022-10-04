Home Nation

Tractor-trolley travel ban aimed at scuttling farmers' agitation: Rakesh Tikait

"The government is disallowing use of tractor trolley for conveyance as part of a well planned conspiracy so that tractors are not used in farmers' agitations," the said the BKU leader.

Published: 04th October 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PILIBHIT: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday opposed the Uttar Pradesh government's move to ban tractor trolleys' use for public transport, saying the decision was an attempt to scuttle movement of farmers, whose preferred mode of travel is through tractors.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader said he will write a letter to the government in the matter soon.

"Were trains and other modes of conveyance banned after accidents? The government is disallowing use of tractor trolley for conveyance as part of a well planned conspiracy so that tractors are not used in farmers' agitations," the BKU leader, who was on his way to Uttarakhand after attending the first anniversary of Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, told media here .

Twenty-six people were killed and several others seriously injured when a tractor trolley drove off road and fell into a pond in Kanpur on October 1.

In the wake of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appealed to the people to follow safety standards and had proscribed the use of tractor- trolley or truck for public travel.

Asked about the paddy procurement by the government, Tikait said the government has not issued any order on it yet.

\

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait opposed ban tractor trolleys public transport Bharatiya Kisan Union Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp