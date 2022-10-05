Will talk with people of Kashmir, no dialogue with Pakistan: Amit Shah

By PTI

SRI NAGAR: In his first public rally in Kashmir after Article 370 was hollowed out, Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday ruled out talks with Pakistan for now while saying the Valley was transitioning from a terrorist hotspot to a tourist hotspot. He asked security forces to continue their operations to wipe out terror in J&K.

Shah assured that J&K Assembly elections would be held with full transparency after the electoral roll revision is over. “Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir,” Shah said while addressing a well-attended rally in Baramulla.

Referring to militancy in J&K, he said, “The Modi government does not tolerate terrorism and wants to wipe it out. We want to make J&K the most peaceful place in the country.”Asserting that terrorism has never benefited anyone, Shah said, “42,000 people were killed in terrorism in J&K since 1990. Three families (referring to Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis) who ruled J&K are responsible for it. Now terrorism is slowly coming to an end.”

Citing data to establish how Kashmir is turning into a tourist hotspot, he said, “In the past, the annual tourist footfall in Kashmir was about 6 lakh, but till October this year, 22 lakh tourists have visited the Valley. It is an all-time high.”

Taking a dig at the Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, he said, “democracy was confined in J&K to three families, 87 MLAs and 6 MPs. After August 5, 2019, Modi has taken democracy to the grassroots level in all villages.”Keeping up his attack, he said, “I want to tell Farooq saheb and Mehbooba, you gave stones and guns to Kashmiri youth; Modi instead gave them laptops and mobiles by bringing industries here.”

Stops speech midway after Azaan call from mosque

Shah stopped his speech midway after an Azaan call from a nearby mosque. He resumed after Azaan was over. On elections, Shah said, “Assembly polls in J&K will be conducted with full transparency once the Election Commission completes the exercise of publishing the revised electoral rolls. And your own elected representatives will govern here.” The revision of electoral rolls is expected to be over by November 25.

